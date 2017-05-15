Las Vegas afternoon update for Monday, May 15th — VIDEO

• The Nevada ACLU is calling on Las Vegas police to abandon the use of a neck restraint after a man on the Strip was rendered unconscious by the technique over the weekend. The technique cuts off blood flow to the brain to help subdue combative people. Forty-year-old Tashii Brown of Las Vegas died 40 minutes after the incident.

• Southern Hills Hospital is changing its phone numbers at 8 p.m. Tuesday as part of a system upgrade. The new numbers can be viewed on the hospital’s website.

• Katy Perry will play T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 20, 2018. Ticket buyers will get a copy of her new album, Witness.

• Two people were injured in an apartment fire in southeast Las Vegas this morning. One was found unconscious inside and is listed in critical condition.