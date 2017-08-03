ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas afternoon update for Thursday, Aug. 3 — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2017 - 4:13 pm
 

The CEO of United Way of Southern Nevada has resigned. Bob Morgan moved here from New York less than two years ago to take the job. The reason for his departure is unclear.

A toddler is dead after falling into a pool in the southeast valley. Alan Gonzalez was just shy of two years old. Police are investigating.

UNLV has named an acting dean for its new school of medicine. Dr. Shawn Gerstenberger will serve while Barbara Atkinson continues to recover from surgery.

Pawn Stars has been given the green light for a 15th season. The History channel has ordered an additional 30 episodes.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like