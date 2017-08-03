Las Vegas afternoon update for Thursday, Aug. 3 — VIDEO

The CEO of United Way of Southern Nevada has resigned. Bob Morgan moved here from New York less than two years ago to take the job. The reason for his departure is unclear.

A toddler is dead after falling into a pool in the southeast valley. Alan Gonzalez was just shy of two years old. Police are investigating.

UNLV has named an acting dean for its new school of medicine. Dr. Shawn Gerstenberger will serve while Barbara Atkinson continues to recover from surgery.

Pawn Stars has been given the green light for a 15th season. The History channel has ordered an additional 30 episodes.