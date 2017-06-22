ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas afternoon update for Thursday, June 22 — VIDEO

June 22, 2017 - 2:40 pm
 

• Steve Sisolak is running for governor. The Clark County Commission chairman has made his campaign official after months of speculation. The Democrat is the first major politician to jump into the race.

• Two inmates who escaped from a Mississippi jail have been captured in Las Vegas. The men were arrested after police stopped them in a car reported stolen.

• Chumlee’s new candy shop is now open for business. The “Pawn Stars” mainstay started the new store with his brother. It’s just south of the shop featured on the History Channel. The candy store is open noon to 8 Wednesdays through Sundays.

 

