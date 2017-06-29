ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas afternoon update for Thursday, June 29 — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2017 - 2:43 pm
 

•Around 323,000 visitors are expected in Las Vegas for the Fourth of July weekend. That makes the city the ninth-most popular destination during the holiday. Traffic is expected to be heavy.

• Lyft is starting a luxury ride-hailing service in Las Vegas. Lyft Lux is aimed at business travelers. The vehicles must be 2011 models or later. Fares will typically cost three to five times the cost of a Lyft Classic ride.

• After 22 years, a Las Vegas man is getting out of prison after someone else confessed to the crime. 42-year-old DeMarlo Berry had been convicted of murder and was serving a life sentence.

• Shake Shack is opening a new location at The District at Green Valley Ranch. The doors open at 11 a.m. on July 12.

 

