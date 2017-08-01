Las Vegas afternoon update for Tuesday, Aug. 1 — VIDEO

A California man arrested in Las Vegas has pleaded guilty to killing his 5-year-old son after a family trip to Disneyland. Investigators have refused to say how the boy was killed.

A body found in Lake Tahoe is believed to be a missing UNR football player. Marc Ma went missing last year while paddle boarding with teammates.

Officials say a 78-year-old homeless man admitted robbing a Reno bank with a steak knife so he could return to prison instead of spending his last years out in the cold. Tommy Ray McAdoo faces 25 years or more behind bars.