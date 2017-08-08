ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas afternoon update for Tuesday, Aug. 8 — VIDEO

August 8, 2017 - 2:33 pm
 

A new report says 2017 may have the most home sales in years in Las Vegas. The number of available homes here has been sliding almost nonstop since last year. And sales prices are up.

Sharknado Live is coming to the Las Vegas Strip. A stage version of the campy SyFy film series will open next year as a musical at a Caesars resort property.

The CEO of Discovery Children’s Museum is leaving next month. After more than a decade here in Vegas, Tifferney White is returning to where she started her career in North Carolina.

 

