Las Vegas afternoon update for Tuesday, July 25 — VIDEO

Former Las Vegas showgirl Barbara Sinatra has died. She was the fourth and last wife of singer Frank Sinatra. They were married more than 20 years. She was 90 years old.

The Las Vegas 51s will become the Silver Kings during Tuesday night home games in August. It’s part of a new initiative catering to Hispanic and Latino baseball fans.

A $1 million gift will help restore a long-closed trail in Zion National Park. The Middle Emerald Pools Trail was destroyed by mudslides in 2010. Work is expected to be finished by 2020.