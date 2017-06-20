ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas afternoon update for Tuesday, June 20 — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2017 - 3:22 pm
 

• Las Vegas is heading toward a possible record high temperature today. It’s forecast to reach 117 degrees, which would tie the record.Today’s low of 88 already eclipsed the previous mark of 86 as the highest overnight low.

• MGM is launching a $130 million expansion of its convention center on the Las Vegas Strip. It’s growing by 250,000 square feet. The expansion is set to be completed next year.

• Trader Joe’s will open its relocated store in Centennial Hills on Friday. The store moved from Decatur Boulevard and O’Bannon Drive.

• Allegiant is launching new nonstops from Las Vegas to Ogden Utah and Omaha Nebraska. Those flights begin November 17th.

TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
