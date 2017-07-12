Las Vegas afternoon update for Wednesday, July 12 — VIDEO

Trump Hotels is facing a data breach at 14 of its properties, including the one in Las Vegas. The company says the breach included payment card numbers and security codes for some reservations processed through a provider. The breach reportedly did not affect Trump Hotels’ own systems.

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint in the parking lot of Sierra Vista High School last night. Police say the woman was not hurt. No suspect is in custody.

A man in his late 20s was shot dead after coming to an apartment complex with a woman he was dating. The woman told police she lived at the complex and the man didn’t. Police are still looking for a shooter.

An escaped convict was caught when he tried to get a driver’s license in Nevada. Robert Frederick Nelson of North Las Vegas escaped from federal prison in 1992. DMV facial recognition helped to catch him.