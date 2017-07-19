Las Vegas afternoon update for Wednesday, July 19 — VIDEO

Some local athletes attending a football camp in Utah are in hot water. Police say two players threw lit firecrackers and smoke bombs into dorm rooms, coaches came close to a fight, and up to 12 attendees assaulted a person during a drug deal.

A body was found near Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Police said the body showed no signs of trauma, but the death does not appear to be natural. The incident remains under investigation.

Las Vegas has new leadership today. Michele Fiore and Steve Seroka were sworn in to the city council. Also, Scott Adams became city manager and Cara Campbell was sworn in as municipal court judge.