Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas afternoon update for Wednesday, July 26 — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2017 - 4:26 pm
 

Police say a fatal stabbing near UNLV stemmed from a fight over vodka. Authorities say Aaron Park was drinking when another homeless man approached and wanted some vodka. Park then reportedly stabbed the man in the neck and walked away. He was later arrested.

The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace now charges for valet parking. The service costs $7 dollars. The Forum Shops has issued cards to waive the fee for local repeat shoppers.

A hotel near the convention center has sold for more than $50 million. A Chicago-based company bought the SpringHill Suites. The 24-story hotel is expected to be remodeled by the end of the year.

