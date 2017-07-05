Las Vegas afternoon update for Wednesday, July 5 — VIDEO

• A Las Vegas woman won the annual hot dog eating contest at Nathan’s Famous in New York. Miki Sudo won for the fourth consecutive year, eating 41 hot dogs and buns in ten minutes.

• Reno saw one of its lowest murder rates in decades in 2016. Police say nine people were murdered in the city last year. It was the third-lowest rate since 1985. Burglaries also declined.

• Wildfires are continuing to expand in northern Nevada. The fires started Monday west of Reno. No injuries have been reported and no homes have been damaged.