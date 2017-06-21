Las Vegas afternoon update for Wednesday, June 21 — VIDEO

• A former NFL linebacker was shot and killed in Reno. 26-year-old Ryan Jones was struck in an apartment over the weekend. Two others were shot and are expected to survive. Jones had a stint with the New York Giants before becoming a MMA fighter. Police haven’t said what led to the shooting.

• A woman is dead after being run over by a camping trailer. Police say the trailer was being towed by her boyfriend. The incident happened just east of Summerlin.

• Henderson has a new mayor. Debra March has been sworn in, along with three other aldermen. She replaces Andy Hafen.