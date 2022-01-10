Las Vegas air travelers face dozens more flight cancellations Monday

At least 40 flights to and from Harry Reid International Airport were canceled Monday, continuing the woes for some Las Vegas air travelers.

In this July 9, 2021 file photo, a Southwest plane departs Harry Reid International Airport. Flight cancellations and delays continued at the airport on Monday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The online flight tracking website FlightAware said 20 flights leaving Las Vegas were canceled Monday, and 11 more were delayed.

Another 20 flights destined for Las Vegas were canceled, and six were delayed. The canceled flights represent about 3 percent of all flights coming to and from Las Vegas on Monday.

Nationwide, FlightAware said there were 2,914 cancellations and 4,962 delayed flights Monday.

The Associated Press reported that the problems with the aviation industry are attributable largely to the surge in the omicron variant of COVID-19 and bad weather. The nation has now endured two weeks of more than 1,000 cancellations daily.

Representatives of Harry Reid could not immediately be reached for comment Monday morning. Late last week, however, airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said travelers should be tracking the status of their flights before arriving at the airport.

“You would rather deal with customer service by phone, over the internet or from your hotel room versus standing in line at the airport,” Crews said. “Your airline will have the most up to date information.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.