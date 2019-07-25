Las Vegas airport conducts annual Paper Plane Palooza

Seventy children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada folded and threw paper airplanes in McCarran International Airport’s 7th annual Paper Plane Palooza event.

Teammates Adrian Bautista, 7, left, and Shanti Stanley, 7, right, look at the sizes of their paper planes during the seventh annual Paper Plane Palooza in Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. More than 70 children from local Boys & Girls Clubs were divided into teams and coached by members of the airport community. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Participants cheer during the seventh annual Paper Plane Palooza in Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 24, 2019. More than 70 children from local Boys & Girls Clubs were divided into teams and coached by members of the airport community. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jaime Rodriguez, 9, looks in shock, as his paper plane becomes stuck by a mirror, as Connor Parker, 8, center, and Ashley Escobar, 8, right, look on, during the seventh annual Paper Plane Palooza in Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. More than 70 children from local Boys & Girls Clubs were divided into teams and coached by members of the airport community. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mahogany Robinson, 9, throws a paper plane during the seventh annual Paper Plane Palooza in Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 24, 2019. More than 70 children from local Boys & Girls Clubs were divided into teams and coached by members of the airport community. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Malia English, 8, practices paper plane throwing with volunteer Frederick Kuforiji during the seventh annual Paper Plane Palooza in Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 24, 2019. More than 70 children from local Boys & Girls Clubs were divided into teams and coached by members of the airport community. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anwuan Ferguson, 12, runs to his starting point, during the seventh annual Paper Plane Palooza in Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. More than 70 children from local Boys & Girls Clubs were divided into teams and coached by members of the airport community. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anwuan Ferguson, 12, drinks a smoothie with fellow teammate, Malia English, 8, during the seventh annual Paper Plane Palooza in Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 24, 2019. More than 70 children from local Boys & Girls Clubs were divided into teams and coached by members of the airport community. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tom Willis, 55, center, of Clark County Fire, shows Ryan Crafton, 9, left, how to make a paper plane, while Jaime Rodriguez, 9, right, looks as well, during the seventh annual Paper Plane Palooza in Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 24, 2019. More than 70 children from local Boys & Girls Clubs were divided into teams and coached by members of the airport community. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Maria Garcia, 8, attempts to land a paper plane through a hole during the seventh annual Paper Plane Palooza in Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 24, 2019. More than 70 children from local Boys & Girls Clubs were divided into teams and coached by members of the airport community. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than 70 paper airplanes took flight at McCarran International Airport during the seventh annual Paper Plane Palooza on Wednesday.

Seventy children affiliated with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada created paper airplanes and competed in distance and accuracy challenges with their paper airplanes.

The first Paper Plane Palooza was hosted to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Terminal 3 opening in 2012, and has since become a tradition between the airport and the Boys & Girls Clubs, said Rosemary Vassiliadis, McCarran director of aviation.

“It brings the McCarran family together in such a heartwarming, generous effort,” Vassiliadis said.

The kids were divided into 14 teams, each coached by members of the airport community, including airline staff, Metropolitan Police Department officers and Transportation Security Administration officers.

The mentors helped kids fold their airplanes and taught them about their jobs and the aerodynamics that make flying planes possible.

Wednesday’s event marked transportation security officer Nigiculela Jones’ first time as a mentor. She said she was excited to see the kids interested in learning about her job and what it entails.

“They get to hang around people they look up to,” Jones said. “And seeing different avenues they can take in their life is a good opportunity for them.”

The event allows the children — some of whom have never visited an airport before — to learn about the broader community and the variety of jobs available if they should want to work at the airport, said Andy Bischel, chief executive officer of the local Boys & Girls Clubs.

“Getting them out of their neighborhoods and seeing how this community is put together and how it all works, that’s really what this is about,” Bischel said.

Each child went home with a backpack filled with school supplies, clothing, nonperishable food and other items as they prepare to head back to school in August.

Winners of the events also received small prizes, including stuffed animals and poker chips with first, second and third place written on them, Vassiliadis said.

Many of the airport’s partners donated items for the backpacks, and 250 packages will be sent back to the Boys & Girls Clubs for kids unable to attend the event.

“It’s really turned into this wonderful outreach from the McCarran community,” Vassiliadis said. “If we’re able to make a difference to these kids, that’s the best thing we can do.”

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.