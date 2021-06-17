Las Vegas airport employee dies after ‘vehicular accident’

A person has died after a “vehicular accident” at McCarran International Airport late Wednesday, airport spokesperson Joe Rajchel said in a statement.

McCarran International Airport. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person has died after a “vehicular accident” at McCarran International Airport late Wednesday, airport spokesperson Joe Rajchel said in a statement.

The fatality involved a ground services employee, Rajchel said. Such employees generally service and work around airplanes while parked at terminal gates.

The circumstances surrounding the fatality are under investigation. Rajchel directed further questions to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved,” Rajchel said in the statement.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the airport at 9:39 p.m. for a medical emergency, according to department dispatch records.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.