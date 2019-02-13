Las Vegas’ Animal Foundation opens new pet adoption facility — VIDEO

The Animal Foundation on Tuesday opened the doors to its new Engelstad Foundation Adoption Center. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Animal Foundation on Tuesday opened the doors to its new Engelstad Foundation Adoption Center.

Constructed as part of a five-year campaign known as Mission: Possible 2020, the Engelstad Foundation Adoption Center will provide a permanent facility with safe and comfortable housing for cats and other small animals, as well as administration offices and community education facilities, the organization said in a release.

The new adoption center, which broke ground in 2017 and was completed ahead of schedule, is part of a complete renovation of the 15-year-old Lied Animal Shelter.

Upon completion, officials said, the renovated campus will provide hospital-grade longer-term animal housing, improved isolation areas for the sick, and more comprehensive veterinary care with an expanded and upgraded clinic.