Las Vegas animal shelter hosting free pet food giveaway

A local animal shelter is lending a helping hand to Las Vegas residents in need by distributing free pet food at an upcoming event.

“As food insecurity continues to rise for many in our community and uncertainty around SNAP benefits creates additional hardship, The Animal Foundation is stepping in to help families keep their pets at home and out of shelters,” the organization said in a news release.

The group announced it will host an emergency pop-up pet food pantry event on Monday “to provide immediate support to pet owners facing financial challenges.”

The giveaway will run from noon until 3 p.m. Nov. 10 at The Animal Foundation, 655 N. Mojave Road.

According to The Animal Foundation, pet food will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Assistance is limited to four pets per household, the group said, noting that the line will close at 3 p.m., and food will be distributed while supplies last.