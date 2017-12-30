Las Vegas apartment fire leaves man hospitalized with injuries

A man who was trapped in an apartment fire late Friday was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Las Vegas firefighters arrived 11:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 at the Tara Vista Apartments and found an unresponsive man on the kitchen floor of a first-floor apartment unit. (Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)

Las Vegas firefighters arrived 11:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 at the Tara Vista Apartments and found an unresponsive man on the kitchen floor of a first-floor apartment unit. (Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)

Las Vegas firefighters arrived 11:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 at the Tara Vista Apartments and found an unresponsive man on the kitchen floor of a first-floor apartment unit. (Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)

Las Vegas firefighters arrived 11:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 at the Tara Vista Apartments and found an unresponsive man on the kitchen floor of a first-floor apartment unit. (Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)

A man who was trapped in an apartment fire late Friday was hospitalized with critical injuries.

When Las Vegas firefighters arrived 11:50 p.m. Friday at the Tara Vista Apartments, an unresponsive man was found on the kitchen floor of a first-floor apartment unit at 3833 Tara Ave., near Valley View Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. He was transported in critical condition to University Medical Center.

To enter the apartment, emergency responders had to cut through a steel-bar security door, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said. The fire, which was out in less than five minutes, did not spread to other apartment units.

Fire investigators believe the blaze started on the kitchen stove. The damages were estimated at $25,000.

There were no other reported injuries, the Fire Department said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.