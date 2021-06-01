80°F
Las Vegas apartment fire prompts evacuations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2021 - 7:45 am
 
A fire in an east Las Vegas apartment complex prompted evacuations and a fire rescue early Tues ...
A fire in an east Las Vegas apartment complex prompted evacuations and a fire rescue early Tuesday. (Glenn Puit)

A fire in an east Las Vegas apartment complex prompted evacuations and a fire rescue early Tuesday.

The fire broke out at 6:51 a.m. at a single story apartment complex at 2504 Cedar Ave., near Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue. The fire caused heavy smoke to billow into the Las Vegas sky and Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said initial reports indicated a person was trapped in an apartment on fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene they learned the occupant of the apartment had escaped. About eight residents evacuated their apartments as firefighters extinguished the blaze. Szymanski said no injuries were reported but the apartment had extensive damage. Firefighters were observed on the roof of the complex at one point.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

