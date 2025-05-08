‘Evangelical gold mine:’ Las Vegas archbishop, locals back new pope, 1st American pontiff

The Archdiocese of Las Vegas and local Catholics at the Guardian Angel Cathedral shared their support and solidarity with the newly elected pope.

Archbishop George Leo Thomas talks about the election of the new pope, Cardinal Robert Prevost, at the Archdiocese of Las Vegas on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Pope Leo XIV appears on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica after being chosen the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Amazed by the selection of an American as the new pope, the archbishop of Las Vegas called the decision an “evangelical gold mine” for Catholics across the valley and world during a news conference Thursday.

Archbishop George Leo Thomas, who has known the newly elected pope for a couple of years, said that Cardinal Robert Prevost, a 69-year-old missionary with citizenship in America and Peru, will be a bridge builder.

“He is a servant leader, a peacemaker and a man who lives among the people,” Thomas said, noting that Prevost, who took the papal name Pope Leo XIV, is a member of the Augustinian religious order. “The Augustinians are very clear that there are no throwaway people. There are no disposable souls. Everyone, without exception, is made in the image and the likeness of God. As a seasoned missionary, the new Pope Leo will carry out Pope Francis’ vision that all Christians — and not just clergy — are called to be missionary disciples, to bring the Gospel to everyone.”

Asked about the fact that Leo is the first American to hold the position, Thomas predicted that the “universality” of the church would attract new believers.

“I think when people see the longevity and the depth of the church, committed to the gospel of Christ, it will be an evangelical moment — probably an evangelical gold mine for the church,” the archbishop added. “Many people will say, I want to know more about this, and I’m saying they’ll see a significant surge.”

In an earlier statement, Thomas said Leo has his love, unwavering support and solidarity.

A lot to do

While Thomas and Auxiliary Bishop Gregory W. Gordan discussed the new pontiff’s election with reporters inside an office building near the Guardian Angel Cathedral, about 100 people attended Mass inside the church, located just off the Strip.

After the service, Floro Alcantra, 69, said he was thrilled to learn that the new pope is a Chicago native.

“I am also from Chicago and moved here a couple of years ago,” Alcantra said. “I have no clue what he will do, but I hope he will help.”

Alcantra added that Leo had a “lot to do” following the tenure of Pope Francis.

Anali and Julio Rosales also shared how excited they were about the new appointment. Anali Rosales said that checking the status of the Vatican conclave, which had only gone two days before Prevost was elected pope, was the first thing she did this morning.

“We are feeling very blessed,” Anali Rosales, 25, born and raised in Las Vegas, said with a smile. “Young Catholics want to know where he stands politically, but we also would like to learn about his charisma and personality. I respect him. I love him and obey him.”

Julio Rosales, 32, who carried the couple’s 10-week-old infant, said they watched a livestream as Leo addressed the crowd in St. Peter’s Square.

“There is some division in the Catholic church, so we hope he will bring us together,” Julio Rosales said.

‘Fluent in seven languages’

Thomas said he met Prevost shortly after he was brought to the Vatican in 2023 to serve as the head of the office that vets bishop nominations worldwide. Thomas, Gordan and Prevost met in Rome for lunch, where Thomas said he learned of Prevost’s humility and “delightful sense of humor.”

“I was deeply touched by him, and I say most especially his pastoral way and very, very humble approach to life,” Thomas said. “He is quiet and unassuming. His presentation is unnerving because you don’t expect a man of that kind of power.”

The archbishop also said that Leo is fluent in seven languages.

Although he was initially surprised that Prevost was selected, given that he is American, Thomas said, Leo’s diverse background and modesty could bring a “new sense of Americanism” to the church.

“We (Americans) bring a stridency and an aggressiveness to the world scene,” Thomas said. “Oftentimes, we’re seen as first-world entitled people, and so I didn’t expect to have an American. I think that he is going to put a much friendlier face on America. I think this Holy Father is going to bring people around a table for dialogue, conversation and relationship building, and that’s going to serve all of America well.”

Thomas, sharing what is next for the church, said that this weekend in Las Vegas, they would hold a Mass of thanksgiving, adding that in the coming months, their “missionary” Leo will most likely “be on the move,” traveling far and wide to meet people.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report.