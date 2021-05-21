Las Vegas area schools to host vaccine clinics for those 12 and older

Beginning Tuesday, June 1, adults and children 12 and older can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at 16 high schools and middle schools across the Las Vegas Valley.

May 21, 2021 - 10:21 am

Beginning June 1, adults and children 12 and older can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at 16 high schools and middle schools across the Las Vegas Valley.

Vaccination clinics will be offered at four schools a day with second doses available at the those same schools 21 days later.

Children under the age of 18 must have written consent from a parent or guardian at the time of services.

Clinics will be held at the following locations with shots available from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.:

First dose: June 1 and June 2. Second dose: June 22 and June 23.

Desert Pines High School, 3800 E. Harris Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89110.

Swainston Middle School, 3500 W. Gilmore Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89032.

Tarkanian Middle School, 5800 W. Pyle Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89141.

Sawyer Middle School, 5450 Redwood St., Las Vegas, NV 89118.

First dose: June 3 and June 4. Second dose: June 24 and June 25.

Garside Junior High School, 300 S. Torrey Pines Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89107.

Molasky Junior High School, 7801 W. Gilmore Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89129.

Burkholder Middle School, 355 W. Van Wagenen St., Henderson, NV 89015.

Valley High School, 2839 Burnham Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89169.

First dose: June 8 and June 9. Second dose: June 29 and June 30.

Eldorado High School, 1139 N. Linn Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89110.

Palo Verde High School, 333 S. Pavilion Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89144.

Spring Valley High School, 3750 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147.

West Preparatory Academy, 2050 S. Sapphire Stone Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89106.

First dose: June 10 and June 11. Second dose: July 1 and July 2.

Rancho High School, 1900 Searles Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89101.

Lied Middle School, 5350 W. Tropical Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89130.

White Middle School, 1661 W. Galleria Dr., Henderson, NV 89014.

Silvestri Junior High School, 1055 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89183.