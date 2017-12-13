ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas baby dies after found unresponsive in home

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2017 - 11:03 pm
 

A baby girl died after she was found unresponsive in a local home, a family services report said.

First responders alerted the Clark County Division of Family Services after receiving a 911 call of a 2-month-old girl was unresponsive, a family services report said.

She died at an unspecified hospital, the report said, two days before she reached 3 months old.

She was Xynmiah Renee Matthews of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said. Her cause and manner of death were pending.

The report said family services was investigating a claim of neglect made for her and her family on Nov. 6. The case was pending.

Metropolitan Police Department couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

