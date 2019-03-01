Las Vegas baby’s death in co-sleeping incident ruled accident

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The death of a 1-year-old girl on Jan. 24 that Las Vegas police initially said appeared to be the result of co-sleeping has been ruled an accident by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The cause of death of Maya R. Boney was respiratory syncytial virus infection and other significant conditions including positional asphyxia, according to the coroner’s office.

The Metropolitan Police Department was notified shortly after 7:50 a.m. that a baby girl was not breathing inside a home on the 4600 block of Eugene Avenue, near North Decatur and West Lake Mead boulevards.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Few details have been released, and it was not clear with whom Maya was sleeping or how many people were inside the home at the time, police said.

County booking logs show that no arrests have been made in her death. Metro’s abuse and neglect unit has been investigating the case and determine whether any charges will be filed.

In the Las Vegas Valley, Metro averages about 21 deaths annually from parents sleeping with young children, putting them at risk of suffocation, getting trapped between a bed’s frame, headboard or railings and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).