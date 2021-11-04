Las Vegas bakery makes cookies from ‘Squid Game’
A Las Vegas bakery is making the popular cookie from the Netflix hit “Squid Game.”
A Las Vegas bakery is making the popular candy from the Netflix hit “Squid Game.”
Jo’s Malasadas (6370 W Flamingo Rd #20), which specializes in Hawaiian-style doughnuts and pretty desserts, started making the viral treats three weeks ago.
The dalgona candies are imprinted with a shape that customers can try to free without shattering the entire disc.
While the stakes are not quite as high as in “Squid Game” — where failing to release the shape leads to execution — shattering the treat will lead to a mess of sticky crumbs.
Customers can try to etch the shape out with a toothpick, break up the edges or simply chew their way through.