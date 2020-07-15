Las Vegas Ballpark to host blood drive

Las Vegas Ballpark will host a blood drive, sponsored by Cox Communications, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27 and July 28. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Aviators mascots Spruce and Aviator donate baseball swag at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center in this April 23, 2020, file photo. The mascots will help kick off a two-day blood drive at the Las Vegas Ballpark on July 27. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Ballpark will host a blood drive July 27 and July 28. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Ballpark will host a two-day Vitalant blood drive sponsored by Cox Communications.

The blood drive will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27 and 28 in the ballpark’s Playstudios Club at 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive. Donors can schedule an appointment online at bloodhero.com with the code “coxlvbaseball.” Vitalant requires masks for donors and staff, and temperature checks will be taken.

Executives from Cox and the Las Vegas Ballpark will make personal donations to start the drive, and donors will be greeted by the Las Vegas Aviators mascots Spruce the Goose and Aviator.

With each blood donation, Vitalant is providing COVID-19 antibody testing. Donors will receive results within two to three weeks, and those with positive results can elect to donate convalescent plasma, the only antibody treatment available for critically ill COVID-19 hospital patients. Vitalant also will be collecting convalescent plasma donations from donors who have recovered from COVID-19 at the ballpark’s blood drive.

