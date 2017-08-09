ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas-based Meadows Bank reports rise in quarterly profits

By Eli Segall Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2017 - 11:53 am
 

Meadows Bank earned a boost in second-quarter profit amid rising loans totals and deposits.

The Las Vegas-based lender earned just more than $3 million in profit in the three months ending June 30, up 48 percent from the same period last year, President and CEO Arvind Menon said Wednesday in a statement.

The bank had $610.2 million worth of loans on its books as of June 30, up 14 percent from a year earlier, and $613.1 million in deposits, up 16 percent.

Meadows also announced that it opened a loan production office in Vancouver, Washington, in the second quarter. The office issues Small Business Administration-backed loans.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

 

