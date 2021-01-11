46°F
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas bicyclist, 71, dies of injuries sustained in collision

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2021 - 9:16 am
 
(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto
A 71-year-old man who was struck by a car while riding an electric bicycle two weeks ago in central Las Vegas has died.

Las Vegas police said the Las Vegas man was riding an electric bicycle westbound in the eastbound lanes of East Charleston Boulevard on Dec. 28 when he was struck by a Lexus ES300 at 2:50 p.m. The driver of the Lexus, a 62-year-old woman from Las Vegas, was pulling out of a private driveway in the 1700 block of East Charleston, near South 17th Street, when the collision occurred.

Police said the man was taken to University Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Detectives said they were notified Saturday that the man had died.

Police said the driver of the Lexus showed no signs of impairment. An investigation into the fatality continues.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

