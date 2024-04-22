88°F
Las Vegas bicyclist dies after being hit by car

Brightline West announces start of work on Vegas-to-LA high-speed rail — WATCH LIVE
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2024 - 10:59 am
 

A 43-year-old Las Vegas man has died after his bicycle was hit by a vehicle earlier this month, police said Monday.

Jose Dominguez was driving a Roadmaster Mountain Sport SX bicycle at 7:46 p.m. April 7 when the crash happened on North Nellis Boulevard north of East Bonanza Road, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2015 Honda Pilot driven by a 34-year-old Las Vegas woman was heading north on Nellis when Dominquez, on the bike, crossed into the vehicle’s path, police said.

“A collision occurred when the bicyclist darted across the roadway perpendicular to North Nellis Boulevard in an unsafe manner across the path of the Honda,” the Metro news release said. “The front left of the Honda struck the bicyclist.”

Dominguez was taken to University Medical Center, where he had been in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene, cooperated with the investigation and didn’t show signs of impairment, police said.

On Monday, police said, the Clark County coroner’s office notified Metro’s Collision Investigation Section that Dominguez had died.

His death was the 53rd traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2024, police said.

The crash remained under investigation by police, Metro said in the news release.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

