Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas bicyclist who died after crashing with dump truck IDd

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2017 - 11:07 am
 

A bicyclist who died after colliding with a dump truck on June 6 in the eastern valley has been identified.

He was 49-year-old Jesse Shines, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department release, Shines was crossing the intersection of South Nellis Boulevard and East Walnut Avenue when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled into the path of a dump truck.

He died from multiple blunt-force injuries at University Medical Center, the coroner’s office said.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
News Headlines
