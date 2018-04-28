Las Vegas billionaire sues conservative media outlet over $20M loan

Cary Katz, a Las Vegas billionaire and one of the state’s largest right-wing political donors, has sued an arm of Conservative Review over a $20 million loan.

Katz filed the lawsuit April 20 in District Court against CRTV LLC.

According to the complaint, CRTV borrowed more than $20 million from Katz, an owner of the media company, during the past year and a half.

Katz is most widely known for playing in some of the world’s richest poker tournaments.

The suit claims that CRTV, through manager Elizabeth Wood, agreed in July to repay a principal sum of $10 million, along with 5 percent annual interest. It claims Wood executed a second promissory note in January with the same terms.

Attorney, Jeffery Bendavid, who represents Katz, would not comment on the litigation.

Earlier this month, Katz issued “a written demand for payment,” and the company “informed Mr. Katz that it would not be able to perform its obligation,” according to the complaint.

Wood could not be reached for comment.

In 2016, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Katz was among 10 donors who had given roughly $200,000 or more to congressional and presidential campaigns.

An investor who founded the College Loan Corporation, Katz had donated $483,073 to a variety of causes, including congressional and Senate candidates outside Nevada. In the state, he contributed less than $8,000, while the bulk of his giving — $305,300 — went to political action committees.

A story on Salon.com last year called Katz “one of the most significant Republican donors in the country.”

CRTV’s website touts media that is “ad-free, censor-free” and “100% free of anti-American propaganda.” Shows include “In the Woods with Phil,” hosted by Phil Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame, “Allie Stuckey The Conservative Millennial,” and “Get off My Lawn with Gavin McInnes.”

