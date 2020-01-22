Las Vegas Boulevard South at Warm Springs reopened after fatal crash

One driver died, another was seriously hurt and a third suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash in the southern Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.

Clark County firefighters work at a three-vehicle crash site where one motorist was killed and another was injured in near Las Vegas Boulevard South and East Warm Springs Road on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate after one motorist was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash near Las Vegas Boulevard South and East Warm Springs Road on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One motorist was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and East Warm Springs Road, according to Las Vegas police. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least one of the three vehicles involved in a fatal collision caught fire early Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, on Las Vegas Boulevard South near the South Premium Outlet Mall. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Boulevard South reopened Wednesday morning, nearly seven hours after a three-vehicle crash left one driver dead and another seriously injured.

A third driver escaped with minor injuries in the accident.

The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, south of East Warm Springs Road, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. The road was reopened at 8:15 a.m. after a crash scene investigation and cleanup.

A woman driving a 2006 BMW 530i traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard left the road and struck a guardrail on the right side before overcorrecting and crossing the center median into the northbound lanes to strike a 2016 Toyota Highlander.

The Highlander then rotated and collided with a 2018 Hyundai Elantra.

The driver of the BMW, believed to be a 42-year-old Las Vegas woman, died at the scene. A 70-year-old man driving the Toyota was taken to the hospital with serious injuries while a 30-year-old man driving the Hyundai suffered minor injuries.

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed between Warm Springs and Robindale Road, but was expected to reopen about 8 a.m.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the deceased after relatives have been notified.

The death is the seventh traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

