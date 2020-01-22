Las Vegas Boulevard South at Warm Springs reopened after fatal crash
One driver died, another was seriously hurt and a third suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash in the southern Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.
Las Vegas Boulevard South reopened Wednesday morning, nearly seven hours after a three-vehicle crash left one driver dead and another seriously injured.
A third driver escaped with minor injuries in the accident.
The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, south of East Warm Springs Road, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. The road was reopened at 8:15 a.m. after a crash scene investigation and cleanup.
A woman driving a 2006 BMW 530i traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard left the road and struck a guardrail on the right side before overcorrecting and crossing the center median into the northbound lanes to strike a 2016 Toyota Highlander.
The Highlander then rotated and collided with a 2018 Hyundai Elantra.
The driver of the BMW, believed to be a 42-year-old Las Vegas woman, died at the scene. A 70-year-old man driving the Toyota was taken to the hospital with serious injuries while a 30-year-old man driving the Hyundai suffered minor injuries.
Las Vegas Boulevard was closed between Warm Springs and Robindale Road, but was expected to reopen about 8 a.m.
The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the deceased after relatives have been notified.
The death is the seventh traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.