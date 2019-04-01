Las Vegas-bound flight returns to Oakland after fumes reported in cabin

A flight heading to Las Vegas from Oakland, California, experienced a yellow alert Monday, April 1, 2019, prompting the aircraft to return to its departure site, according to Oakland airport officials. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Southwest Flight 2541 departed from Oakland International Airport at 8:42 a.m. for its scheduled service to McCarran International Airport when fumes were reported in the cabin, resulting in the plane returning to Oakland at 9:59 a.m., said Dan Landson, Southwest spokesman.

The flight landed without incident and no injuries were reported, Landson said.

Southwest removed the Boeing 737-700 plane from service for a maintenance inspection and the 137 customers and five crew members are being accommodated on another aircraft.

The new flight will arrive in Las Vegas three hours and 40 minutes delayed, Landson said.

