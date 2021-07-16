Las Vegas boy, 3, drowns in Kansas pool

A 3-year-old Las Vegas boy has drowned in an above-ground pool located in the backyard of a rural Kansas home, authorities said.

WICHITA, Kan. — A 3-year-old Nevada boy has drowned in an above-ground pool located in the backyard of a rural Kansas home, authorities said.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff Department identified the child as Chasson Carver of Las Vegas. He died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said Friday in a news release.

Deputies were dispatched to a drowning at 3:46 p.m. Thursday at a residence located about 19 miles west of Wichita. During the investigation, deputies learned the child got into the pool without the knowledge of his guardians.

The sheriff’s office says circumstances of the drowning are under investigation.