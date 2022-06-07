100°F
Las Vegas boy drowns as police promote swimming pool safety

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2022 - 6:02 pm
 
(Getty Images)
Las Vegas police said a 6-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool Saturday, a day after a 2-year-old girl was pulled from a pool after nearly drowning.

The events prompted police to issue a statement Monday urging the public to practice pool safety.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded about 8:20 p.m. on Friday to a mobile home park near Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue after the girl nearly drowned.

Police said on Monday that the toddler remained in critical condition at University Medical Center.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a neighborhood near El Capitan Way and Brent Lane after a 6-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the water. He was pronounced dead at Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, marking the first drowning in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Police said child drownings are preventable by following the “three Ps of pool safety:” patrol, protect and prepare.

According to police:

— Child swimmers should have adult supervision at all times.

— Fencing, alarms, locks and other safety measures can provide a “defensive barrier” between children and pools.

— Adults should “create a plan ahead of time” by taking CPR classes and enrolling children in swimming lessons.

The drowning and near-drowning remained under investigation, police said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

