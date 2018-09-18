Las Vegas bus driver ‘out of active service’ over video

An RTC bus driver has been “taken out of active service” while officials investigate a video circulating on social media showing the driver yelling at a passenger.

(HPTV CH63 World Bro-Cast News)

An RTC bus driver has been “taken out of active service” while officials investigate a video circulating on social media showing the driver yelling at a passenger.

A nine-minute video published Friday on YouTube has amassed more than 1,600 views as of Tuesday morning. The video captures signage on the bus indicating the event happened Friday at 1:14 a.m. The video does not capture what prompted the outburst, but includes a back-and-forth altercation with the male bus driver and a female passenger. View the video here.

In the video, the driver appears to park the bus, get out of his seat and walk into the aisle.

“This is a stressful job,” he says. “Just get off the bus, I’m having a stressful day, I don’t want any backtalk.”

At one point, the driver acknowledged he is being recorded by a passenger and says he doesn’t care.

He then returns to driving the bus.

The passenger says she is going to call the police on the driver and is seen holding a cellphone, and then in the background, you can hear her in the background saying “I want you to send Metro out here.” The call indicates the bus is traveling along Sunset Drive.

During more yelling, the woman says she thinks the driver should be fired, and he says that would be fine with him.

“I hope I get fired. I hope I get fired, then I don’t have to deal with mental cases anymore. It’s making me mental,” the driver says.

MV Transportation, which RTC contracts with to hire bus drivers, said the driver has been taken out of service while the incident is investigated and apologized to customers.

“MV Transportation prides itself on exceptional customer service. The most important job our team members have is ensuring customer safety when they travel on our coaches. The actions of our driver in the recently-released video are unacceptable and contrary to the training every driver receives,” officials said in a statement. “Once the investigation is complete MV will take appropriate actions. MV apologizes to any of our passengers who may have been affected by this incident. We will strive to provide better customer service in the future.”

RTC officials referred all comments to MV Transportation.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.