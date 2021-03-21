57°F
Las Vegas car crash sends water into Saturday night sky

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2021 - 11:02 pm
 
(Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)

Water shot into the sky after a crash near Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Las Vegas firefighters and Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to 7625 N. Rainbow Blvd., near Farm Road, just after 7 p.m. after a two-car crash, according to a tweet from the Fire Department.

The Fire Department said one vehicle went through a wall, at least one person was injured and a water valve was struck.

The extent of injuries was unclear Saturday night.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

