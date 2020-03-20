Las Vegas Catholic school parent with COVID-19 visited campus

The parent on Tuesday was in close contact with an employee at the school, the Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas said in an email.

The Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas Friday, April 12, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas said Thursday that a parent who visited a Catholic school campus this week has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The parent on Tuesday was in close contact with an employee at the school, which the diocese did not name in the email.

While the diocese said the likelihood of the coronavirus’ spread to others at the school was low, Superintendent Catherine Thompson said officials wanted to let parents know about the encounter as a precaution.

