Las Vegas celebrates 114th birthday with free film

Undated photo of Fremont Street in Las Vegas. (Rockwell Collection/UNLV Library)

Interior of the Arizona Club in Las Vegas, circa 1912 (Helen J. Stewart Collection/UNLV Library)

In celebration of its 114th birthday Wednesday, Las Vegas is inviting the public to a free evening screening of a documentary chronicling the city’s formative years.

“The City of Las Vegas, The Early Years” will debut at the Charleston Heights Art Center, located at 800 S. Brush St.

The Las Vegas Centennial Commission underwrote the film, which explores the founding and first 20 years of the Las Vegas community, city officials say. Although the city wasn’t officially incorporated until 1911, its founding is traced to May 15, 1905, when Las Vegas was established as a railroad town after 110 acres of land in present-day downtown were auctioned off by the San Pedro, Los Angeles & Salt Lake Railroad.

The premiere is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be simultaneously broadcast on KCLV Channel 2 on Cox Cable. A reception is planned for 6:30 p.m. at the center with actors from the Rainbow Company in character as early Las Vegans.

“The City of Las Vegas, The Early Years” was produced by Boyd Productions LLC.

