Las Vegas loves to celebrate in style. But due to COVID-19, the city’s 115th birthday will pass without the city’s usual hustle and bustle.

The Strip seen from Summerlin in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 26, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ronald P. Lurie is a former mayor and city councilman of Las Vegas, Nevada. Lurie graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1958. He served as a city councilman for 14 years and was subsequently elected as mayor, an office he held from 1987 to 1991. After he retired from politics, Lurie became executive vice president and general manager of Arizona Charlie's hotel-casino. Pictured here with James Wallace. (Rene Germanier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Moulin Rouge hotel-casino is shown in 1955 in Las Vegas. (Courtesy Nevada State Museum & Historical Society)

Traffic on the Strip passes by signage on Wynn Las Vegas showing support for the city during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Clark County City Hall in 1989. (Review-Journal file photo)

New Year's Eve revelers gather at a stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Pioneer Club Casino - Downtown Las Vegas. Mushroom Cloud (atomic bomb testing) from Yucca Flat in background in 1951. (Review-Journal file photo)

This photo released by the City of Las Vegas via R & R Partners, shows The Strip in Las Vegas, Aug. 28, 1975. Sin City pauses this weekend, May 14-15, 2005, to celebrate its 100th birthday, with a look back at a surprisingly rich pioneer history. (AP Photo/Nevada State Museum via R&R Partners, file) Anonymous

One thing is clear. A lot has changed for the Entertainment Capital of the World through the years.