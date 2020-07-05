Las Vegas celebrates July 4th with fireworks, parties — VIDEOS

THE LATEST: Between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. today, Las Vegas police had received 108 calls for illegal fireworks. Clark County overall had received nearly 9,000 illegal firework complaints as of Thursday, a Clark County spokeswoman said.

People set off fireworks along Desert Palm Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fireworks go off above the M Resort in Henderson on Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Patrick Sancristobal, right, and daughter Isabella, wait for the start of the Red Rock Casino fireworks show in Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Rylee Wilkerson, 9, waves an American flag while she waits for the start of the Red Rock Casino fireworks show in Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

James Watson, left, 7, and brother Thomas, 6, wait for the start of the Red Rock Casino fireworks show in Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Abbey Villania waits for the start of the Red Rock Casino fireworks show in Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

People set off fireworks along Desert Palm Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Logan Murdock of San Jose, Calif., lights fireworks near Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza during Fourth of July festivities in Moapa, Nevada on Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mathew Laspina carries Arzaylea Laspina, 5, of Las Vegas, as they watch fireworks near Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza during Fourth of July festivities in Moapa, Nevada on Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individuals light off fireworks near Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza during Fourth of July festivities in Moapa, Nevada on Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fireworks explode near Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza during Fourth of July festivities in Moapa, Nevada on Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Illegal fireworks are set off late into the night throughout Clark County on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Here’s a report of what is going on throughout the Las Vegas Valley on the Fourth of July.

Las Vegas Fire Department firefighters were called to at least three fires Saturday night.

The Fire Department responded to a palm tree on fire that spread to a vehicle on West Parsifal Place. Firefighters were called at 10:08 p.m., where the tree was burning in front of a home.

There was some minor exposure damage to the house, but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it reached the building, according to a statement from Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

No injurues were reported, and the cause of the fire was unclear.

Firefighters responded to Pomerado Drive, near North Buffalo Drive and West Lake Mead Boulevard, at 9:40 p.m. where an attic fire had filled a two-story house with smoke, according to a statement from the department.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

It was unclear Saturday night what caused the fire.

No one was home when the roof two-story house on Piccolo Way, near West Oakey Boulevard and South Jones Boulevard, caught fire at 8:57 p.m., according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Firefighters believe the blaze may have been firework related.

At 9 p.m., Station Casinos launched fireworks from Red Rock Resort. The 10-minute show included a tribute to front-line responders.

Between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Las Vegas police had received 108 calls for illegal fireworks.

Clark County overall had received nearly 9,000 firework complaints as of Thursday, a county spokeswoman said.

8,901 illegal fireworks complaints were reported to the county’s ISpyFireworks.com website compared with last year’s 1,695.

Just prior to the county’s announcement, a truck was destroyed after fireworks in the back caught fire Thursday morning, leaving one person needing treatment for smoke inhalation.

North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Officer Alexander Cuevas said this year’s holiday was “absolutely busier” than last year for the department, adding that the coronavirus likely led to more at-home fireworks usage.

“We’re inundated with phone calls for fireworks and fires,” Cuevas said. “We’re getting so much in and trying to respond as fast as possible.”

It was unclear if any fires had been started Saturday night.

#timelapse of #Fireworks over North Las Vegas and East Las Vegas Valley. pic.twitter.com/IJ3QFo7sVJ — Kevin M. Cannon (@kmcannonphoto) July 5, 2020