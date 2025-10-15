Las Vegas celebration marks return of Israeli hostages — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Valley residents gathered at Cafe Landwer in Las Vegas to celebrate the signing of a Mideast peace treaty and the release of Israeli hostages.

Community members dance and sign during a celebration hosted by the Israeli-American Council marking the signing of a peace treaty and the release of hostages at Cafe Landwer in Las Vegas Oct. 13, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Ava Aberman (front middle), from Israel, takes part in a celebration hosted by the Israeli-American Council marking the signing of a peace treaty and the release of hostages at Cafe Landwer in Las Vegas Oct. 13, 2025. Aberman is planning on traveling back to her home country at the end of the month. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Ruth Kantrowitz, who was born and raised in Israel and leads one of two Run For Their Lives chapters in the Las Vegas Valley, speaks to the media during a celebration hosted by the Israeli-American Council marking the signing of a peace treaty and the release of hostages at Cafe Landwer in Las Vegas Oct. 13, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Return of Israeli hostages celebrated in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Valley residents gathered Monday at Cafe Landwer in Las Vegas to celebrate the signing of a Mideast peace treaty and the release of Israeli hostages.

The celebration was hosted by the Israeli-American Council.

Cafe Landwer, located in the Boca Park area in west Las Vegas, is described as an Israeli-inspired Mediterranean cafe.