Las Vegas celebration marks return of Israeli hostages — PHOTOS
Las Vegas Valley residents gathered Monday at Cafe Landwer in Las Vegas to celebrate the signing of a Mideast peace treaty and the release of Israeli hostages.
The celebration was hosted by the Israeli-American Council.
Cafe Landwer, located in the Boca Park area in west Las Vegas, is described as an Israeli-inspired Mediterranean cafe.