Las Vegas center offers free group therapy after shootings

Bridge Counseling Associates is offering free group therapy sessions this week for those experiencing trauma caused by the recent mass shootings.

Sherie Gramlich reacts during a vigil for victims of a mass shooting that occurred earlier in the day at a shopping complex Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A Las Vegas counseling center is offering free group therapy sessions this week for those traumatized by recent mass shootings.

Bridge Counseling Associates, 1640 Alta Drive, near Martin Luther King Boulevard, will offer free trauma processing therapy groups in the wake of shootings in Dayton, Ohio, El Paso, Texas, and Gilroy, California.

The latest shootings may trigger responses in people affected by the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival, Bridge Counseling CEO David Robeck said in a news release.

“These include first responders, hospital workers, event and resort service workers and any volunteer who assisted victims with first aid, transportation, or logistics on 1 October,” Robeck said in the release.

Walk-in group sessions are set for 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. beginning Monday and ending Friday, according to the release. Those requesting other services, such as individual counseling, may schedule appointments. Spanish-speaking therapists are available as well.

For more information, call 702-474-6450 or visit BridgeCounseling.org.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.