Peggy Wallander, left, and Sherry Weisbart open their eggs looking for a golden ticket after an egg hunt at Winchester Cultural Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 29. The center collaborated with Paradise and Cambridge Community Centers to present the " Mad Hatter Egg Hunt Event " for ages 50 years and older. The event also included a Mad Hatter bonnet competition and a bunny hop dance. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto