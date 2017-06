Catrino Beltran (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An 11-year-old boy who went missing Friday was found safe on Sunday, police said

The Metropolitan Police Department said about 4:30 Sunday that no foul play was suspected in the Friday night disappearance of Catrino Beltran because detectives determined he had run away from home.

Police announced about 6 p.m. Beltran had been found and was safe.

36.1008906,-115.0533374