Las Vegas churches welcome back worshippers to in-person services

Las Vegas Valley residents began returning to churches Saturday as in-person religious services at many churches commenced for the first time in months.

Canyon Ridge Christian Church attendees meet for their first in-person service since mid-March, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Laurel Baker, staff kids director of Canyon Ridge Christian Church, checks reservations for the churchճ first in-person services on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, since mid-March, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canyon Ridge Christian Church attendees are checked in in for their reservation for the churchճ first in-person services on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, since mid-March, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees of Canyon Ridge Christian Church arrive to gather for the first in-person service since mid-March, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sign is seen welcoming attendees back while requiring them to wear masks and to practice social distancing at Canyon Ridge Christian Church's first in-person service since mid-March, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ushers seat attendees to remain socially distanced at Canyon Ridge Christian Church during the churchճ first in-person services since mid-March, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ushers seat attendees to remain socially distanced at Canyon Ridge Christian Church during the churchճ first in-person services since mid-March, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canyon Ridge Christian Church attendees meet for their first in-person service since mid-March, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canyon Ridge Christian Church attendees meet for their first in-person service since mid-March, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canyon Ridge Christian Church attendees meet for their first in-person service since mid-March, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canyon Ridge Christian Church attendees meet for their first in-person service since mid-March, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canyon Ridge Christian Church attendees meet for their first in-person service since mid-March, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cleaning supplies are seen during Canyon Ridge Christian Church's first in-person service since mid-March, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canyon Ridge Christian Church attendees meet for the first in-person service since mid-March, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bells are ringing in communities across Las Vegas this weekend as in-person religious services at many churches commenced for the first time in months.

Prompted by Gov. Steve Sisolak’s raising of allowable public gatherings from 50 to 250, several area houses of worship began returning to live services this weekend, while others that have been offering services under the previous 50-person maximum are preparing to inch closer to pre-COVID attendance.

Though Saturday night had a small turnout at a few Henderson churches, those who came were excited to put on their church shoes again and celebrate among friends with only a few restrictions.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church asked parishioners to register online beforehand and RSVPs were signed in upon arriving. Only a few dozen cars were scattered across the gaping parking lot for Saturday evening’s Mass, but those outside marveled at the completed school next door, which began enrolling students during the pandemic.

Up the street at New Song Church in Anthem, old friends reunited in admiration of how beautiful their holy home looked Saturday night.

About a dozen people gathered in the parish hall to listen to Pastor Paul Block speak in person for the first time since July, when the church briefly opened with a 25-person limit.

Sun City Anthem resident Connie Lerner, 78, parked in front of the church and helped her friend Dottie Roser, 75, with her walker as the two entered church. The women admired the way the seats had been organized, with two seats in each row of six blocked off for distancing. Roser spent the time before church making her way around to say hello to people while Lerner sat in on Block’s Bible study.

“This is a special place for me,” Lerner said between Bible study and 5 p.m. service. “It’s my family.”

Lerner remembered last October, before the pandemic and before she was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer, when 26 church members traveled to see the holy lands in Europe and Asia. She said she still prefers Saturday night services because it’s an older crowd and they all go to dinner together afterward.

Margaret Grunseich, 69, and her fiance Tom Willmore, 77, said the offering box being at the back of the building and the separate entrances and exits help everyone feel safer.

“We can bring in more people this way and still be conscious of our health,” Grunseich said.

Roser, Willmore’s sister, called being back in the church “an absolute blessing.”

“I get to praise the Lord in a sanctuary among the fellow worshippers,” she said, relieved to be done with drive-thru communion.

Appropriately, the Rev. Drew Moore’s sermon at Canyon Ridge Christian Church on Saturday touched on the theme of “impactful gatherings.”

The church has been offering only online and streamed services since March, and live services resumed this weekend with a full capacity — 250 persons registered to attend two services Saturday and two services Sunday.

“It’s so good to be together,” Moore, the church’s lead pastor, said in welcome, nailing perfectly the general vibe.

Seats were disinfected between the slightly shorter services and all attending were required to wear face masks. Executive Pastor Mitch Harrison said congregants had no problem following the church’s new safety protocols.

“It seemed to work pretty smoothly,” he said. “We’ve been really conscientious about helping people understand the reasons to wear the mask.

“People are cooperative and happy to be here, so I think that helps the process through.”

“It’s good to see a lot of familiar faces and some new faces, too,” Harrison said. “Some people are just ready to get be back in church, ready to gather again.”

Mike Wagoner, a member of the church for about 15 years, said returning was “almost like coming home. I get to see my friends again.”

He also has found that, compared to a live-streamed or video service, attending a live service helps him to concentrate.

“I have less distraction here,” Wagoner said. “Your whole mind is set on coming to see God.”

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter. Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.