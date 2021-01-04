Las Vegas-Clark County libraries reopen with capacity limit

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District reopened its branches for full services Monday, but it is limiting capacity to 25 percent to adhere to state rules.

Many shelves of materials are already stocked within the new East Las Vegas Library, Las Vegas-Clark County Library District's newest branch on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District reopened 24 of 25 branches for full services Monday, but it is limiting capacity to 25 percent to adhere to state rules.

Meadows Library, 251 W. Boston Ave., is open for curbside service only, according to the district’s website.

The district had closed its branches Dec. 12 “to stem the increasing spread of the COVID-19 virus across the Las Vegas Valley,” although it had anticipated that they would reopen Monday.

Curbside pick-up services are available at select branches. Library patrons can return items to an outdoor book drop or nearest branch and will not be charged late fines for any items that might be overdue, the district said on its website.

Face coverings are required of anyone who enters a branch location. Each library is thoroughly cleaned, returned materials undergo a four-day quarantine, browsed items receive “special handling” and hand-sanitizing stations and acrylic barriers have been installed, according to the district.

Beyond computers and Wi-Fi, services offered at branches, depending on location, include a career center, art gallery exhibitions, Safe Place services for youths in crisis, adult literacy and education courses, study rooms and Vegas Strong Academy — the city-partnered program for children in grades K-8.

Email questions to Ask@LVCCLD.org or visit LVCCLD.org for more information.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.