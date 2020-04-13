Las Vegas, Clark County officials unveil new isolation complex

Clark County and the city of Las Vegas invited reporters to tour their ISO-1 (Isolation and Quarantine) Complex for the homeless Monday morning.

Workers construct the Cashman Isolation-Quarantine Complex at Cashman Center in Las Vegas Monday, April 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County and the city of Las Vegas invited reporters to tour their ISO-1 (Isolation and Quarantine) Complex for the homeless Monday morning, hours before it is expected to accept its first patients.

The facility, located at the downtown Cashman Center, is being built off Washington Avenue just east of Las Vegas Boulevard.

The facility will serve at least 350 homeless people and have separate areas for people who are quarantined because they were exposed to the novel coronavirus and isolation areas for those who test positive and have symptoms as well as those who test positive but have no symptoms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

