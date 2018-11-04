Las Vegas comic book festival attracts young, old

Fans flocked to the Clark County Library on Saturday for the 11th annual Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival.

The festival included panel discussions, presentations by comic artists and writers, opportunities to meet artists and comic book creators, games, music performances, a cosplay how-to and retailers selling comics and collectibles.

One of the panel discussions on Saturday featured contributors to “Where We Live,” a benefit anthology conceived by Las Vegas artist J.H. Williams III and Wendy Wright-Williams for victims of last year’s Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

Other speakers and discussions covered topics such as “How to Draw Anything,” “Wonder Woman: Bondage and Liberation” presented by Ben Saunders; “Can Comic Books Save the World?” presented by Benjamin Morse, visiting professor of new media at UNLV and former editorial director of digital media at Marvel Entertainment and “Write On! Comics by Creators of Color,” with comic creators Taneka Stotts, Amy Chu and Gene Ha.