Las Vegas Comic Con amazes fans at convention center — PHOTOS

Fans have one last chance to visit Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con! at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The three-day convention runs through Sunday.

Jathniel Velazquez, center, shares a laugh with a pair of stormtroopers while looking at comic sketches during the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Characters inspired by the " Star Wars" series walk the North Halls during the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Artist Eroll See, center, sells prints during the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Flynn Rickenbaugh, 2, walks the North Halls with his family during the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Caleb Cook shops for memorabilia in an outfit inspired by " Edward Scissorhands " during the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Maryann Garrison, dressed in a Santa Muerte-inspired outfit, at the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Figurines from " Dragon Ball Z " at the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Courtney Johnson, dressed as a character in ҈ow to Train Your Dragon,Ӡwalks the North Halls during the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Rene Mendoza, right, holds memorabilia from Ҕhe Infinity GauntletӠcomic series during the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Artist Dominic Glover, second from left, talks with comic fans during the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Robin Hampton, left, dressed as a character in "How to Train Your Dragon," waits in line to enter the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

ҋarma,Ӡright, dressed as the character Damara Megido, at the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Andy Holt, dressed as Hawkman from DC Comics, walks the North Halls during the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Scott McClain, left, with son Ethan, 4, wife Kylah and daughter Ashlynn, 8, explore the North Halls during the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

It just might be a perfect way for kids and dads to celebrate Father’s Day.

Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, and tickets cost $25. Children 12 and under get in free.

The three-day event celebrates the stars who play the characters and the people who created and brought to life those characters.

For details, visit amazingcomiccon.com.