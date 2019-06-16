Las Vegas Comic Con amazes fans at convention center — PHOTOS
Fans have one last chance to visit Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con! at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The three-day convention runs through Sunday.
Fans can catch the final day of Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con! at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Sunday.
It just might be a perfect way for kids and dads to celebrate Father’s Day.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, and tickets cost $25. Children 12 and under get in free.
The three-day event celebrates the stars who play the characters and the people who created and brought to life those characters.
For details, visit amazingcomiccon.com.